2338 Laurelwood Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

2338 Laurelwood Drive

2338 Laurelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2338 Laurelwood Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful two-story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is nestled in the highly sought-after Lang Ranch neighborhood. The home combines European charm with a contemporary floor plan. High ceilings are accented by ample natural light. French doors open to a remodeled Pergola and well-manicured backyard. Additional highlights included new paint and flooring throughout, new lighting, upgraded fixtures, fireplace, and other accessories. The two-car garage features an extended workshop space and included workbench. Appliances include two refrigerators, large washer and dryer, central air/heating, trash compactor and gas range. Conveniently located within walking distance to blue-ribbon schools (Lang Ranch Elementary and Los Cerritos Middle School), shopping, parks, hiking trails and other outdoor recreation. High school is either Westlake High or Thousand Oaks High. Gardner Included. Tenant pays for Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Laurelwood Drive have any available units?
2338 Laurelwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 Laurelwood Drive have?
Some of 2338 Laurelwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Laurelwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Laurelwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Laurelwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2338 Laurelwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2338 Laurelwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Laurelwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2338 Laurelwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2338 Laurelwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Laurelwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2338 Laurelwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Laurelwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2338 Laurelwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Laurelwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2338 Laurelwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

