2338 Laurelwood Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful two-story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is nestled in the highly sought-after Lang Ranch neighborhood. The home combines European charm with a contemporary floor plan. High ceilings are accented by ample natural light. French doors open to a remodeled Pergola and well-manicured backyard. Additional highlights included new paint and flooring throughout, new lighting, upgraded fixtures, fireplace, and other accessories. The two-car garage features an extended workshop space and included workbench. Appliances include two refrigerators, large washer and dryer, central air/heating, trash compactor and gas range. Conveniently located within walking distance to blue-ribbon schools (Lang Ranch Elementary and Los Cerritos Middle School), shopping, parks, hiking trails and other outdoor recreation. High school is either Westlake High or Thousand Oaks High. Gardner Included. Tenant pays for Utilities.