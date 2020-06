Amenities

Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room. Only one car garage available for tenant use. No smoking, submit on small pets, good credit required. Tenants without an agent, Call Rosie for screening and showing appointment 530-663-6427. Please call for more details. Call for more details