219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo. Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator (no warranty), and dishwasher. Additional amenities include an open floor plan, indoor laundry, spacious closet spaces, two private patios. A private single car garage with built-in storage and plenty of open parking for family and friends.



Home is steps away from the community pool and spa- Come & relax!



1yr lease. The security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



