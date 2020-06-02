All apartments in Thousand Oaks
219 MCAFEE COURT
219 MCAFEE COURT

219 Mcafee Court · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
Location

219 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 MCAFEE COURT · Avail. Jul 14

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo. Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator (no warranty), and dishwasher. Additional amenities include an open floor plan, indoor laundry, spacious closet spaces, two private patios. A private single car garage with built-in storage and plenty of open parking for family and friends.

Home is steps away from the community pool and spa- Come & relax!

1yr lease. The security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 MCAFEE COURT have any available units?
219 MCAFEE COURT has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 MCAFEE COURT have?
Some of 219 MCAFEE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 MCAFEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
219 MCAFEE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 MCAFEE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 219 MCAFEE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 219 MCAFEE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 219 MCAFEE COURT does offer parking.
Does 219 MCAFEE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 MCAFEE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 MCAFEE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 219 MCAFEE COURT has a pool.
Does 219 MCAFEE COURT have accessible units?
No, 219 MCAFEE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 219 MCAFEE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 MCAFEE COURT has units with dishwashers.
