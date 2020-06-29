All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:26 PM

2172 Bennington Court

2172 Bennington Court · No Longer Available
Location

2172 Bennington Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Lynn Ranch

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Once in a lifetime opportunity to live in Thousand Oaks\' most prestigious neighborhood, behind the gates of Lynnmere! Not only that, you also butt right up against Wildwood Regional Park and have incredible Wildwood Mesa and Mont Clef views!! As if that weren\'t enough, you can meander around this sensational one story with nearly 3,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 3,5 baths and get a 3 car garage! But wait, that\'s not all! You also get a breathtaking commercial kitchen with stainless appliances, built in refrigerator and wine fridge! The home comes with shutters and hard surface flooring throughout. The yard itself is a massive pie shaped end of cul de sac lot. It\'s an unbelievable opportunity. Seller alo has the home listed for sale and if you act quickly, would entertain and lease to purchase option. Amazing schools too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2172 Bennington Court have any available units?
2172 Bennington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 2172 Bennington Court currently offering any rent specials?
2172 Bennington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 Bennington Court pet-friendly?
No, 2172 Bennington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2172 Bennington Court offer parking?
Yes, 2172 Bennington Court offers parking.
Does 2172 Bennington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2172 Bennington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 Bennington Court have a pool?
No, 2172 Bennington Court does not have a pool.
Does 2172 Bennington Court have accessible units?
No, 2172 Bennington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 Bennington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2172 Bennington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2172 Bennington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2172 Bennington Court does not have units with air conditioning.

