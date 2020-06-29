2172 Bennington Court.

Amenities

Once in a lifetime opportunity to live in Thousand Oaks\' most prestigious neighborhood, behind the gates of Lynnmere! Not only that, you also butt right up against Wildwood Regional Park and have incredible Wildwood Mesa and Mont Clef views!! As if that weren\'t enough, you can meander around this sensational one story with nearly 3,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 3,5 baths and get a 3 car garage! But wait, that\'s not all! You also get a breathtaking commercial kitchen with stainless appliances, built in refrigerator and wine fridge! The home comes with shutters and hard surface flooring throughout. The yard itself is a massive pie shaped end of cul de sac lot. It\'s an unbelievable opportunity. Seller alo has the home listed for sale and if you act quickly, would entertain and lease to purchase option. Amazing schools too.