Amenities

Wonderful single story townhome in Central Thousand Oaks with 2 car garage. Light, bright, 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in great location in the Woodlands Development. New flooring, updated bathrooms, granite countertops in kitchen. Fireplace in spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. The community offers tennis courts, pool, spa and clubhouse. Very close to shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, new community park, and dog park. Available now. Welcome Home!