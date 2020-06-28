2138 Crespi Lane

Amenities

Call The McLean Team at 805-795-1950 to see this wonderful 1-story condo in Triunfo West Community in Westlake Village. Superb & spacious 1-story iis heart of the community is close to the lake, parks, shopping, medical, restaurants, schools, & more. Private, serene location.... beautifully remodeled and maintained throughout. Pavers in front, side and rear patios w/ covered rear patio, and beautiful landscaping. Upgrades galore: Eat-in Kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances (including refrig/freezer), pantry, white cabinets. Family room adjacent to Kitchen, separate Dining Room and Living Room with double stone fireplace. New wood flooring, windows, doors, shutters, skylights, recessed lighting, paint. Master BR has separate bath, 2 closets, French doors to back patio.New AC & Heat, Tankless Water Heater, Washer & Dryer in inside laundry. 2-car garage. 2 community pools and spas. Triunfo West is one of the finest communities in Westlake and this location is one of the finest in Triunfo West. Available now!