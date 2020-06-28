All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2138 Crespi Lane

2138 Crespi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Crespi Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Call The McLean Team at 805-795-1950 to see this wonderful 1-story condo in Triunfo West Community in Westlake Village. Superb & spacious 1-story iis heart of the community is close to the lake, parks, shopping, medical, restaurants, schools, & more. Private, serene location.... beautifully remodeled and maintained throughout. Pavers in front, side and rear patios w/ covered rear patio, and beautiful landscaping. Upgrades galore: Eat-in Kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances (including refrig/freezer), pantry, white cabinets. Family room adjacent to Kitchen, separate Dining Room and Living Room with double stone fireplace. New wood flooring, windows, doors, shutters, skylights, recessed lighting, paint. Master BR has separate bath, 2 closets, French doors to back patio.New AC & Heat, Tankless Water Heater, Washer & Dryer in inside laundry. 2-car garage. 2 community pools and spas. Triunfo West is one of the finest communities in Westlake and this location is one of the finest in Triunfo West. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Crespi Lane have any available units?
2138 Crespi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 Crespi Lane have?
Some of 2138 Crespi Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Crespi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Crespi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Crespi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2138 Crespi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2138 Crespi Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2138 Crespi Lane offers parking.
Does 2138 Crespi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2138 Crespi Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Crespi Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2138 Crespi Lane has a pool.
Does 2138 Crespi Lane have accessible units?
No, 2138 Crespi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Crespi Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2138 Crespi Lane has units with dishwashers.
