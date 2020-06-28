2029 Roadrunner Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in desirable guard-gated Rancho Conejo backing to protected open space. Enjoy peace and privacy at the cul-de-sac end of the street. Laminate flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, granite counters and travertine floors in bathrooms. Open kitchen with island features granite counters, double-ovens, built-in microwave. Downstairs bedroom and bath. Fifth bedroom has laminate floors and IkEA closet. Mountain views from master bedroom. Large lot with covered patio offers privacy and backs to open space.