Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

2029 Roadrunner Avenue

Location

2029 Roadrunner Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in desirable guard-gated Rancho Conejo backing to protected open space. Enjoy peace and privacy at the cul-de-sac end of the street. Laminate flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, granite counters and travertine floors in bathrooms. Open kitchen with island features granite counters, double-ovens, built-in microwave. Downstairs bedroom and bath. Fifth bedroom has laminate floors and IkEA closet. Mountain views from master bedroom. Large lot with covered patio offers privacy and backs to open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Roadrunner Avenue have any available units?
2029 Roadrunner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 Roadrunner Avenue have?
Some of 2029 Roadrunner Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Roadrunner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Roadrunner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Roadrunner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2029 Roadrunner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2029 Roadrunner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Roadrunner Avenue offers parking.
Does 2029 Roadrunner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Roadrunner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Roadrunner Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2029 Roadrunner Avenue has a pool.
Does 2029 Roadrunner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2029 Roadrunner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Roadrunner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 Roadrunner Avenue has units with dishwashers.
