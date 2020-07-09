All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

2020 Antares Ct

2020 Antares Court · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Antares Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This highly coveted Westlake home is nestled in a Majestic Oaks Private Gated Community. It boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 3 car garage, a formal dining room, and large family rooms. Luxurious touches can be found throughout the home, including; New Laminate flooring,a bar area complete with wine cooler, 3 fireplaces, a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, which include: oven & cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Spacious backyard includes a pool ample outdoor space for entertaining and outdoor bbq grill. A private residence located at the end of a cul-de-sac which only enhances its already private enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Antares Ct have any available units?
2020 Antares Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Antares Ct have?
Some of 2020 Antares Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Antares Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Antares Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Antares Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Antares Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Antares Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Antares Ct offers parking.
Does 2020 Antares Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Antares Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Antares Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Antares Ct has a pool.
Does 2020 Antares Ct have accessible units?
No, 2020 Antares Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Antares Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Antares Ct has units with dishwashers.

