2020 Antares Ct

Amenities
This highly coveted Westlake home is nestled in a Majestic Oaks Private Gated Community. It boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 3 car garage, a formal dining room, and large family rooms. Luxurious touches can be found throughout the home, including; New Laminate flooring,a bar area complete with wine cooler, 3 fireplaces, a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, which include: oven & cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Spacious backyard includes a pool ample outdoor space for entertaining and outdoor bbq grill. A private residence located at the end of a cul-de-sac which only enhances its already private enjoyment.