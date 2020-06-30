1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Townhome at Oakbrook Townhomes of Thousand Oaks - Come see this well maintained 2 bed 1.5 bath home in the Oakbrook Townhomes of Thousand Oaks. This is a two story floor plan, with the half bath, living room and a large kitchen on the first floor. The second floor has both bedrooms and the full bathroom. The home has a enjoyable private patio space. Ia includes two assigned parking spaces (1 covered & 1 un-covered). There is a community park & pool in the association.



No smoking

Pets will be considered

Tenant must agree to carry renter's insurance



