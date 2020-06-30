All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores

1797 East Avenida De Las Flores · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1797 East Avenida De Las Flores, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Townhome at Oakbrook Townhomes of Thousand Oaks - Come see this well maintained 2 bed 1.5 bath home in the Oakbrook Townhomes of Thousand Oaks. This is a two story floor plan, with the half bath, living room and a large kitchen on the first floor. The second floor has both bedrooms and the full bathroom. The home has a enjoyable private patio space. Ia includes two assigned parking spaces (1 covered & 1 un-covered). There is a community park & pool in the association.

No smoking
Pets will be considered
Tenant must agree to carry renter's insurance

(RLNE5321170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores have any available units?
1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores have?
Some of 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores pet-friendly?
Yes, 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores is pet friendly.
Does 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores offers parking.
Does 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores have a pool?
Yes, 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores has a pool.
Does 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 1797 E. Avenida De Las Flores does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons