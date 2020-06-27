1719 Orinda Court

Amenities

Attention All Thousand Oaks Renters & Agents! Do Not Miss This Wonderfully Located 2 Bedroom Single Level Condo In The Highly Sought After Oakbrook Townhome Resort Style Community With Sparkling Pool, Inviting Spa, Playground, Kiddie Pool, Club House, Fabulous Greenbelts & More! Fabulous Floor Plan! Terrific Room Sizes! Outstanding Location! Moments To Incredible Shopping, Restaurants & Award Winning Schools! Lang Ranch Elementary & Los Ceritos Middle School Nearby! Must See! Do Not Miss! Thousand Oaks Living At Its Best!