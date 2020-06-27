All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

1515 Outlook Circle

1515 Outlook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Outlook Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1515 Outlook Circle Available 08/15/19 First time rental - 5 Bed, 4 1/2 Baths, Parklike Estate - Welcome to 7 Oaks Estate, named for the majestic 7 oak trees on the property. This incredible park like property is a first time rental and ideal for families or entertaining. This 2 story home is upgraded through out. There are 4 full beds and 3 baths upstairs and 1 bed & 1 full bath downstairs (maids quarters), plus downstairs powder room. Recently installed custom cabinetry in kitchen + hutch + bar. Huge master suite with fireplace and balcony out to rear yard. Master bathroom features huge 2 person tub, separate vanity spaces and 2 large walk in closets complete with custom built ins. Picturesque pool and spa in the rear yard along with expansive patio spaces, oak trees and grass areas. Close to award winning schools. Well behaved pets will be considered with additional deposit. No smoking.

(RLNE5040959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Outlook Circle have any available units?
1515 Outlook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Outlook Circle have?
Some of 1515 Outlook Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Outlook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Outlook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Outlook Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Outlook Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Outlook Circle offer parking?
No, 1515 Outlook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Outlook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Outlook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Outlook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Outlook Circle has a pool.
Does 1515 Outlook Circle have accessible units?
No, 1515 Outlook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Outlook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Outlook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
