1515 Outlook Circle Available 08/15/19 First time rental - 5 Bed, 4 1/2 Baths, Parklike Estate - Welcome to 7 Oaks Estate, named for the majestic 7 oak trees on the property. This incredible park like property is a first time rental and ideal for families or entertaining. This 2 story home is upgraded through out. There are 4 full beds and 3 baths upstairs and 1 bed & 1 full bath downstairs (maids quarters), plus downstairs powder room. Recently installed custom cabinetry in kitchen + hutch + bar. Huge master suite with fireplace and balcony out to rear yard. Master bathroom features huge 2 person tub, separate vanity spaces and 2 large walk in closets complete with custom built ins. Picturesque pool and spa in the rear yard along with expansive patio spaces, oak trees and grass areas. Close to award winning schools. Well behaved pets will be considered with additional deposit. No smoking.



