1502 Briarglen Avenue

Within the coveted Foxmoor Estates, this one-story estate shines like a rare jewel. Indoors, the gracious interior with Custom large plank wood look ceramic tile flooring. Combined with an idyllic climate, this is the essence of California living. This impressive, refined estate truly shines in the details. The driveway leading to the large lot with complete privacy is stamped concrete with brick highlights. The moment you step inside you will be welcomed with upgrades throughout. Enjoy all the modern features of today with a thoughtfully-curated design destined to stand the test of time and impress throughout the years. Three bedrooms, two full baths. Built to take full advantage of its relaxing setting. Surrounded by views and lush grounds, with three mature landscaping. Gorgeous home!