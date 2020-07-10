All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

1502 Briarglen Avenue

1502 Briarglen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Briarglen Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Within the coveted Foxmoor Estates, this one-story estate shines like a rare jewel. Indoors, the gracious interior with Custom large plank wood look ceramic tile flooring. Combined with an idyllic climate, this is the essence of California living. This impressive, refined estate truly shines in the details. The driveway leading to the large lot with complete privacy is stamped concrete with brick highlights. The moment you step inside you will be welcomed with upgrades throughout. Enjoy all the modern features of today with a thoughtfully-curated design destined to stand the test of time and impress throughout the years. Three bedrooms, two full baths. Built to take full advantage of its relaxing setting. Surrounded by views and lush grounds, with three mature landscaping. Gorgeous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Briarglen Avenue have any available units?
1502 Briarglen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 1502 Briarglen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Briarglen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Briarglen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Briarglen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1502 Briarglen Avenue offer parking?
No, 1502 Briarglen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Briarglen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Briarglen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Briarglen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1502 Briarglen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Briarglen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1502 Briarglen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Briarglen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Briarglen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Briarglen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Briarglen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

