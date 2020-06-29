1481 Eastwind Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace game room furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Entertainer's Dream on Westlake Island - A must see fabulous home for entertaining and enjoying lake living behind the guard gates on Westlake Island.



Comes complete with a private boat dock and use of the boat! 3 bedroom (one down) with 3 baths. Immaculate flexible entertaining floor plan with four eating spaces including a large eat in kitchen, dining area in the great room with lake views, a formal dining room currently being used as a game room and of course dining al fresco!



Sun filled Kitchen has everything you need to prepare fabulous meals including, granite counters, gas range, double ovens and refrigerator.



Expansive master with seating area, fireplace, private balcony and lake views. Available partially furnished, please inquire for details.

Short term will be considered. 24 hours notice for all showings.



Submit for pets.



