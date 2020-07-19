All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1441 Honey Creek Court

1441 Honey Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Honey Creek Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Built in 2005, this gorgeous view home is located in the guard gated community of Rancho Conejo. It shows open and airy, with a hint of Spanish flair. The open floor plan features high ceilings throughout, recessed lighting, wrought iron railings, and wood and stone floors. In addition to the four bedrooms upstairs, the first floor den has an ensuite bath and could potentially be a fifth bedroom. The upstairs loft could be used as an office, library, etc. The cooks kitchen includes a large center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a built in refrigerator, and a walk in pantry. The kitchen looks out to the backyard and is open to the cozy yet expansive family room. The master bedroom suite is incredibly spacious and includes a lovely balcony from which you can take in the beautiful mountain views. The luxurious master bath area features travertine floors and counter tops, two dressing areas and a large, upgraded walk in closet. Each ancillary bedroom has an attached bath: Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. The private entertainers style backyard includes a pool, spa and an area for kids and dogs to play. Beautiful home in a beautiful community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Honey Creek Court have any available units?
1441 Honey Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Honey Creek Court have?
Some of 1441 Honey Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Honey Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Honey Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Honey Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Honey Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Honey Creek Court offer parking?
No, 1441 Honey Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Honey Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Honey Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Honey Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 1441 Honey Creek Court has a pool.
Does 1441 Honey Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1441 Honey Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Honey Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Honey Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
