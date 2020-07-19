1441 Honey Creek Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Built in 2005, this gorgeous view home is located in the guard gated community of Rancho Conejo. It shows open and airy, with a hint of Spanish flair. The open floor plan features high ceilings throughout, recessed lighting, wrought iron railings, and wood and stone floors. In addition to the four bedrooms upstairs, the first floor den has an ensuite bath and could potentially be a fifth bedroom. The upstairs loft could be used as an office, library, etc. The cooks kitchen includes a large center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a built in refrigerator, and a walk in pantry. The kitchen looks out to the backyard and is open to the cozy yet expansive family room. The master bedroom suite is incredibly spacious and includes a lovely balcony from which you can take in the beautiful mountain views. The luxurious master bath area features travertine floors and counter tops, two dressing areas and a large, upgraded walk in closet. Each ancillary bedroom has an attached bath: Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. The private entertainers style backyard includes a pool, spa and an area for kids and dogs to play. Beautiful home in a beautiful community!