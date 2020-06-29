142 Via Mirabella

Amenities

Enjoy breathtaking mountain and sunset views in this exquisite La Cresta home! From the moment of arrival you will appreciate this highly upgraded home with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, office/loft, and rotunda. This Residence Two Model features many refined touches and dramatic design throughout! Chefs will delight in the gorgeous light & bright kitchen with granite surfaces & backsplash, center island, and lots of cooking and storage space. The Family Room is beautiful with its custom built-in media center and faux Mediterranean painted fireplace. Rounded archways, decorator niches, plantation shutters, crown molding, and Travertine flooring that extends throughout the entire first floor make this home exceptionally appealing! Custom walk in closet in master bedroom. Built-in office downstairs. Two bedrooms downstairs. Garage with built-in cabinets. Beautiful landscaped front and back yard. Within walking distance to school. For more information or to view this beautiful home, please contact Darren Humphrey with Aviara Real Estate at (805) 660-9459.