All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 142 Via Mirabella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
142 Via Mirabella
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

142 Via Mirabella

142 Via Mirabella · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

142 Via Mirabella, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Enjoy breathtaking mountain and sunset views in this exquisite La Cresta home! From the moment of arrival you will appreciate this highly upgraded home with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, office/loft, and rotunda. This Residence Two Model features many refined touches and dramatic design throughout! Chefs will delight in the gorgeous light & bright kitchen with granite surfaces & backsplash, center island, and lots of cooking and storage space. The Family Room is beautiful with its custom built-in media center and faux Mediterranean painted fireplace. Rounded archways, decorator niches, plantation shutters, crown molding, and Travertine flooring that extends throughout the entire first floor make this home exceptionally appealing! Custom walk in closet in master bedroom. Built-in office downstairs. Two bedrooms downstairs. Garage with built-in cabinets. Beautiful landscaped front and back yard. Within walking distance to school. For more information or to view this beautiful home, please contact Darren Humphrey with Aviara Real Estate at (805) 660-9459.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Via Mirabella have any available units?
142 Via Mirabella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Via Mirabella have?
Some of 142 Via Mirabella's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Via Mirabella currently offering any rent specials?
142 Via Mirabella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Via Mirabella pet-friendly?
No, 142 Via Mirabella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 142 Via Mirabella offer parking?
Yes, 142 Via Mirabella offers parking.
Does 142 Via Mirabella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Via Mirabella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Via Mirabella have a pool?
No, 142 Via Mirabella does not have a pool.
Does 142 Via Mirabella have accessible units?
No, 142 Via Mirabella does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Via Mirabella have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Via Mirabella does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons