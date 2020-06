Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded end unit townhouse, conveniently located in Newbury Park. Move right in without lifting a finger. This turnkey home has lots of upgraded finishing touches. Crown molding, new appliances, new cabinets in kitchen and bath, stone counters, all new windows, and glass slider that lead to a stone patio. Cozy loft area, 2 car attached garage with direct access. Washer, Dryer Refrigerator included. One owner hold Ca. RE License