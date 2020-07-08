1337 Calle De Oro

Amenities

Rare Master bed downstairs! Pool & side parking Sunset Hills neighborhood of Thousand Oaks on a dead-end street. (note: house has been repainted since photos taken) 2 car garage and possible side parking. Lush landscape front yard invite you into a tall ceiling living room and large windows, next to the dining room. Gourmet kitchen: perfect for those who loves their pots and pans & cooking space.The custom white cabinets & cupboards, includes 3 lazy-Susan, many pull-out drawers, pantry spaces & built-in wine rack. Ample counter space & garden window. The granite countertop and island/counter stool-sitting area & combo with the family room for a perfect entertainment dinner and enjoy the fireplace during colder winter evening, while cooking & watching guests playing & splashing in the pool.This 2 story home measures 2089 sqft & offers 5 bedrooms / 2 full baths including a "rare on the market" master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet, direct access to bathroom and a slider to the back yard by the pool. The 4 additional bedrooms are located upstairs.Notice the view from the bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs is wonderful. Open & bright, from all the newer dual pane windows and vaulted ceiling. After viewing this beautiful home today, don't forget to take a little turn on Verano to the right before you leave and take a look at this wonderful park with playgrounds, walking trails, benches and lawns and scenic views. Close from great schools, hiking trails and shopping.