133 W. JANSS RD

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities parking pool garage

2-Story Home with 5 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths in Thousand Oaks - Spacious 2-Story home in the heart of Thousand Oaks. This 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home features all-new interior paint, window coverings, carpet, and dishwasher. This home offers a spacious bedroom on the first level, a large bonus/sun-room, and hardwood floors. The kitchen is appointed with oak cabinetry and Formica counter-tops. Appliances include a stove-top, double oven, built microwave and a new dishwasher. Enjoy the large private back yard (gardener service included) and the attached 3-car garage.



Located one city block away from Los Robles Regional Medical Center. Close to schools, parks and shopping centers. Easy 101 Freeway access.



*Be advised the inground pool will be demolished/filled and the exterior of the home will be painted in the near future.



Final security deposit is based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5261344)