Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

133 W. JANSS RD

133 West Janss Road · No Longer Available
Location

133 West Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2-Story Home with 5 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths in Thousand Oaks - Spacious 2-Story home in the heart of Thousand Oaks. This 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home features all-new interior paint, window coverings, carpet, and dishwasher. This home offers a spacious bedroom on the first level, a large bonus/sun-room, and hardwood floors. The kitchen is appointed with oak cabinetry and Formica counter-tops. Appliances include a stove-top, double oven, built microwave and a new dishwasher. Enjoy the large private back yard (gardener service included) and the attached 3-car garage.

Located one city block away from Los Robles Regional Medical Center. Close to schools, parks and shopping centers. Easy 101 Freeway access.

*Be advised the inground pool will be demolished/filled and the exterior of the home will be painted in the near future.

Final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5261344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 W. JANSS RD have any available units?
133 W. JANSS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 W. JANSS RD have?
Some of 133 W. JANSS RD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 W. JANSS RD currently offering any rent specials?
133 W. JANSS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 W. JANSS RD pet-friendly?
No, 133 W. JANSS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 133 W. JANSS RD offer parking?
Yes, 133 W. JANSS RD offers parking.
Does 133 W. JANSS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 W. JANSS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 W. JANSS RD have a pool?
Yes, 133 W. JANSS RD has a pool.
Does 133 W. JANSS RD have accessible units?
No, 133 W. JANSS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 133 W. JANSS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 W. JANSS RD has units with dishwashers.

