1297 Landsburn Circle

Light, bright, and just remodeled! Come see this updated two-bedroom town home located in the heart of Westlake Village! This proud home offers new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, stainless sink, and newer white appliances. The bath has a new vanity, mirrors, lights, and a resurfaced tub and shower. Tile floors, new paint, and smooth ceilings throughout. Central heat and air. The double set of glass sliding doors opens to a private patio off the living area, ideal for sitting and BBQ. Easywalk to community pool and spa. Fabulous location close to freeways, with shopping, restaurants and market within walking distance. Beautiful green belts and walking trails abound. Move in perfect! Won't last. Note trash, water and community pool/spa included in monthly rent.