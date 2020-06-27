All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
1297 Landsburn Circle
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

1297 Landsburn Circle

1297 Landsburn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1297 Landsburn Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Light, bright, and just remodeled! Come see this updated two-bedroom town home located in the heart of Westlake Village! This proud home offers new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, stainless sink, and newer white appliances. The bath has a new vanity, mirrors, lights, and a resurfaced tub and shower. Tile floors, new paint, and smooth ceilings throughout. Central heat and air. The double set of glass sliding doors opens to a private patio off the living area, ideal for sitting and BBQ. Easywalk to community pool and spa. Fabulous location close to freeways, with shopping, restaurants and market within walking distance. Beautiful green belts and walking trails abound. Move in perfect! Won't last. Note trash, water and community pool/spa included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 Landsburn Circle have any available units?
1297 Landsburn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1297 Landsburn Circle have?
Some of 1297 Landsburn Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1297 Landsburn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1297 Landsburn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 Landsburn Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1297 Landsburn Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1297 Landsburn Circle offer parking?
No, 1297 Landsburn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1297 Landsburn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1297 Landsburn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 Landsburn Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1297 Landsburn Circle has a pool.
Does 1297 Landsburn Circle have accessible units?
No, 1297 Landsburn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 Landsburn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1297 Landsburn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
