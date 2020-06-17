1218 S Westlake Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE. This 2-story gorgeous remodeled townhome is located in the prestigious Westlake Bay. This rare gem boasts close to 1700 sf of living with 2 bed, 2 1/2 baths w/loft overlooking the lake. It comes with access to your own private boat (which seats 6-7 people), and kayak. As you walk through the front door, you'll notice the white Carerra marble flooring throughout. The kitchen has been remodeled, along with all 3 bathrooms. The family room hosts an exotic crystal glass fireplace that will keep you warm on those cold nights. The backyard includes a 6-seat high rise crystal fire table overlooking the lake. Your just minutes away by foot or boat to incredible restaurants and shops, or just stay in and watch moonlit sunsets from your patio. Lease includes HOA fee, Water & Trash. This townhome is unlike any lease you'll find on the lake with all these extra's. Also included is a 2-car detached garage and carport. If you ever wanted to live ON the lake, this is an opportunity to lease the townhome of your dreams. The Westlake Bay lifestyle awaits you!