Thousand Oaks, CA
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:12 AM

1176 S Westlake Boulevard

1176 South Westlake Boulevard · (805) 551-8762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath. Rich dark wood flooring leads to expansive living room with stone fireplace. Sliding doors open to a large wrap-around deck overlooking the green belt and adjacent swimming pool. The remodeled kitchen has granite countertops, Frigidaire dishwasher and Frigidaire gas stove, stainless steel LG Refrigerator and a breakfast bar. Mid-level bedroom enjoys a private balcony and can be used as a bedroom (has a closet), as an office or as a second den. Third floor master bedroom has a ceiling fan, two walk-in closets as well as double sinks and Kohler toilets in the master bath. Second bedroom, also with a ceiling fan, is private and connects to front balcony. Laundry room is conveniently located on the third level close to both bedrooms and hallway storage. Amenities include smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, newer carpet, lighted ceiling fans, views from every window and contemporary baths. This is a beautiful rental in pristine condition and is close to everything! Call or text Alisa Pann (805) 551-8762 to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1176 S Westlake Boulevard have any available units?
1176 S Westlake Boulevard has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1176 S Westlake Boulevard have?
Some of 1176 S Westlake Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1176 S Westlake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1176 S Westlake Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1176 S Westlake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1176 S Westlake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1176 S Westlake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1176 S Westlake Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1176 S Westlake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1176 S Westlake Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1176 S Westlake Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1176 S Westlake Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1176 S Westlake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1176 S Westlake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1176 S Westlake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1176 S Westlake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
