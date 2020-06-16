1176 S Westlake Boulevard

Amenities

Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath. Rich dark wood flooring leads to expansive living room with stone fireplace. Sliding doors open to a large wrap-around deck overlooking the green belt and adjacent swimming pool. The remodeled kitchen has granite countertops, Frigidaire dishwasher and Frigidaire gas stove, stainless steel LG Refrigerator and a breakfast bar. Mid-level bedroom enjoys a private balcony and can be used as a bedroom (has a closet), as an office or as a second den. Third floor master bedroom has a ceiling fan, two walk-in closets as well as double sinks and Kohler toilets in the master bath. Second bedroom, also with a ceiling fan, is private and connects to front balcony. Laundry room is conveniently located on the third level close to both bedrooms and hallway storage. Amenities include smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, newer carpet, lighted ceiling fans, views from every window and contemporary baths. This is a beautiful rental in pristine condition and is close to everything! Call or text Alisa Pann (805) 551-8762 to schedule a viewing!