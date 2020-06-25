1168 S Westlake Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage

Must see this pristine 2 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath townhouse in a fabulous location in Westlake Bay.This end unit features an oversized deck ,bright updated kitchen,Quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator) The living room has a gas wood burning fireplace and high ceilings. The entire place has been freshly painted and in move in condition. The loft makes a perfect office, or additional living space. There is a single car garage with new washer and dryer. Thereis also a single attached carport. This home is steps from the pool and nearby club house. It's also located in the heart of Westlake's shopping and dining area. The lease includes water and trash.