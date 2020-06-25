All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1168 S Westlake Boulevard
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

1168 S Westlake Boulevard

1168 S Westlake Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1168 S Westlake Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Must see this pristine 2 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath townhouse in a fabulous location in Westlake Bay.This end unit features an oversized deck ,bright updated kitchen,Quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator) The living room has a gas wood burning fireplace and high ceilings. The entire place has been freshly painted and in move in condition. The loft makes a perfect office, or additional living space. There is a single car garage with new washer and dryer. Thereis also a single attached carport. This home is steps from the pool and nearby club house. It's also located in the heart of Westlake's shopping and dining area. The lease includes water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 S Westlake Boulevard have any available units?
1168 S Westlake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1168 S Westlake Boulevard have?
Some of 1168 S Westlake Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 S Westlake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1168 S Westlake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 S Westlake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1168 S Westlake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1168 S Westlake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1168 S Westlake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1168 S Westlake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1168 S Westlake Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 S Westlake Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1168 S Westlake Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1168 S Westlake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1168 S Westlake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 S Westlake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1168 S Westlake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
