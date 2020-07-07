1164 Galesmore Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous entertainer's home located in a great cul-de-sac in the Heart of Westlake Village. Featuring a wrought iron gate at entry, beautiful mission door, private porch and backyard, spacious porch with slate tiles and much more. The interior of this home is stunning with its soaring ceilings, living room with fireplace, wood and stone floors throughout, exceptional cabinetry in kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The expanded master suite boasts bay windows and seating area, master bathtub with marble surround, custom cabinets, and stone floors. New low-E windows and plantation shutters throughout.