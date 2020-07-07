All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1164 Galesmore Court.
1164 Galesmore Court

1164 Galesmoore Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1164 Galesmoore Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Property Amenities
Gorgeous entertainer's home located in a great cul-de-sac in the Heart of Westlake Village. Featuring a wrought iron gate at entry, beautiful mission door, private porch and backyard, spacious porch with slate tiles and much more. The interior of this home is stunning with its soaring ceilings, living room with fireplace, wood and stone floors throughout, exceptional cabinetry in kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The expanded master suite boasts bay windows and seating area, master bathtub with marble surround, custom cabinets, and stone floors. New low-E windows and plantation shutters throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1164 Galesmore Court have any available units?
1164 Galesmore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 Galesmore Court have?
Some of 1164 Galesmore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 Galesmore Court currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Galesmore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Galesmore Court pet-friendly?
No, 1164 Galesmore Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1164 Galesmore Court offer parking?
No, 1164 Galesmore Court does not offer parking.
Does 1164 Galesmore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Galesmore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Galesmore Court have a pool?
No, 1164 Galesmore Court does not have a pool.
Does 1164 Galesmore Court have accessible units?
No, 1164 Galesmore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Galesmore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 Galesmore Court has units with dishwashers.

