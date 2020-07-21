All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

1143 Bright Glen Circle

1143 Bright Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Bright Glen Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
1143 Bright Glen Circle Available 10/01/19 COMING SOON - Charming remodeled Westlake Village Single Story Home - Stunning one story home in the heart of Westlake Village - remodeled with no expense spared! Two bedrooms, two baths, large closets, and private patio with stone fountain. Additional amenities include slate flooring, crown moldings, cook's kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, newer appliances, skylight, and loads of counter and cabinet space. Dining area and master bedroom have sliding doors leading entertainers rear patio with stone fountain and fruit tree. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, medical offices, movie theater, golf course, banks, etc... Hurry this one will not last!!!!!

(RLNE4000713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Bright Glen Circle have any available units?
1143 Bright Glen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 Bright Glen Circle have?
Some of 1143 Bright Glen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Bright Glen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Bright Glen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Bright Glen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 Bright Glen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1143 Bright Glen Circle offer parking?
No, 1143 Bright Glen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1143 Bright Glen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Bright Glen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Bright Glen Circle have a pool?
No, 1143 Bright Glen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Bright Glen Circle have accessible units?
No, 1143 Bright Glen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Bright Glen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Bright Glen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
