Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:53 AM

1074 Elfstone Court

1074 Elfstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

1074 Elfstone Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Wonderful location of this large two story home in Westlake Village. The property features high soaring ceilings; lots of natural light; double pane windows and sliding doors; impressive marble detailed fireplace in spacious living room open to formal dining area; large updated remodeled kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances and direct access to backyard patio with pergola. Tile floors downstairs and easy care wood like new laminate through all upstairs and all bedrooms. One bedroom isconveniently located downstairs. Village Homes community has a big community pool that has been recently renovated, extensive green belt and Triunfo community park. Close to award winning schools, plenty of hiking and biking trails, shopping, restaurants, theaters, freeway. Short picturesque drive through the canyons to Malibu beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Elfstone Court have any available units?
1074 Elfstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 Elfstone Court have?
Some of 1074 Elfstone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 Elfstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Elfstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Elfstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 1074 Elfstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1074 Elfstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 1074 Elfstone Court offers parking.
Does 1074 Elfstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 Elfstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Elfstone Court have a pool?
Yes, 1074 Elfstone Court has a pool.
Does 1074 Elfstone Court have accessible units?
No, 1074 Elfstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Elfstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1074 Elfstone Court has units with dishwashers.
