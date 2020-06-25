1074 Elfstone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room

Wonderful location of this large two story home in Westlake Village. The property features high soaring ceilings; lots of natural light; double pane windows and sliding doors; impressive marble detailed fireplace in spacious living room open to formal dining area; large updated remodeled kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances and direct access to backyard patio with pergola. Tile floors downstairs and easy care wood like new laminate through all upstairs and all bedrooms. One bedroom isconveniently located downstairs. Village Homes community has a big community pool that has been recently renovated, extensive green belt and Triunfo community park. Close to award winning schools, plenty of hiking and biking trails, shopping, restaurants, theaters, freeway. Short picturesque drive through the canyons to Malibu beaches.