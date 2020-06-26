All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

1033 Tapies Court

1033 Tapies Ct · No Longer Available
Thousand Oaks
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1033 Tapies Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Single Story Home in Newbury Park with a Pool! - Welcome to Paradise! This 3 BED/2 BATH residence is nestled in the heart of Newbury Park. As you approach the home, youll be greeted by the smell of Jasmine, gracing you with its presence. The living room features wider windows, flooding the interior with natural sunlight and a fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Next to the kitchen is a large white cabinet perfect to use as a pantry. In addition, a den is available for an office space, childrens play area, etc. Most of the home features maple oak hardwood floors. Recessed lighting, central AC/Heat, and a bonus room is located right outside the garage area. Hallway bathroom features a shower/tub combo. Master bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom. On days where you just feel like you want to relax, go straight outside to your resort inspired lifestyle pool for a swim or play *hook the ring on the tree* in your own sand pit! Covered patio, plenty of room for entertaining and a cabana in case you feel like cooling down. Property features lime, white fig, pomegranate, Pomelo, LoQuats, mandarin, tangerine, and three different type of Orange trees. You dont have to go to the fruit market anymore! Landlord pays for Gardening and Pool Service. Pets subject to Landlord approval.

(RLNE5061237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Tapies Court have any available units?
1033 Tapies Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Tapies Court have?
Some of 1033 Tapies Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Tapies Court currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Tapies Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Tapies Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Tapies Court is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Tapies Court offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Tapies Court offers parking.
Does 1033 Tapies Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Tapies Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Tapies Court have a pool?
Yes, 1033 Tapies Court has a pool.
Does 1033 Tapies Court have accessible units?
No, 1033 Tapies Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Tapies Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Tapies Court has units with dishwashers.
