1033 Tapies Court

Lovely Single Story Home in Newbury Park with a Pool! - Welcome to Paradise! This 3 BED/2 BATH residence is nestled in the heart of Newbury Park. As you approach the home, youll be greeted by the smell of Jasmine, gracing you with its presence. The living room features wider windows, flooding the interior with natural sunlight and a fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Next to the kitchen is a large white cabinet perfect to use as a pantry. In addition, a den is available for an office space, childrens play area, etc. Most of the home features maple oak hardwood floors. Recessed lighting, central AC/Heat, and a bonus room is located right outside the garage area. Hallway bathroom features a shower/tub combo. Master bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom. On days where you just feel like you want to relax, go straight outside to your resort inspired lifestyle pool for a swim or play *hook the ring on the tree* in your own sand pit! Covered patio, plenty of room for entertaining and a cabana in case you feel like cooling down. Property features lime, white fig, pomegranate, Pomelo, LoQuats, mandarin, tangerine, and three different type of Orange trees. You dont have to go to the fruit market anymore! Landlord pays for Gardening and Pool Service. Pets subject to Landlord approval.



(RLNE5061237)