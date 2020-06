Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location !!! Near by Pachanga Casino and Great School, with 3024 sqft, lot 6098 sqft, Provide 4 beds / 3 baths, 3 Tandem cars garage, one bed downstairs and full bath, Master with separate shower bath tub and His and Her walk in closet, double Vanities, Laundry upstairs near by Lenin closet, Granite counter top, fire place in family room,Travertin tile, Large loft and each room just right size, carpet in every room



Come with kitchen refrigerator and washer and dryer,