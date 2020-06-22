45060 Corte Camellia

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and an attached two car garage,

this beautiful two story home is located in a cul-de-sac in the desirable area of Redhawk, South Temecula.



Walk- in to a bright an airy living room, with tan and brick red accent walls.

This home provides upgraded plush neutral shag carpeting in the living room, family room and upstairs.



Family room has plenty of windows to bring in daylight, a ceiling fan and gas fire place.

Kitchen features a large double sink with oil bronze faucet, dishwasher, stove and above the range microwave. A counter for sitting two for breakfast on the run is an added plus.



Dinette area is large with sliding glass doors for access to the large back yard providing lots of privacy. A large concrete covered patio with a lush green yard and beautiful trees with a calming atmosphere is great for entertaining or summer barbecues. A 1/4 bath for guests and a laundry room with upper cabinetry is just a few feet away from the family room.



The second floor features a loft, suitable for a play area, office or maybe even a quiet reading room.



Master bedroom has a nice ceiling fan, custom paint; the master bath provides a walk-in closet with plenty of shelving a double sink vanity with oil bronze fixtures, large soaker tub and a separate shower.



Two more bedrooms with ceiling fans share a full bath with his and hers sinks, tub & shower combo.



The HOA offers a Community pool & spa, this home is centrally located to parks, shopping centers, the new Temecula Valley Hospital and the I15 freeway. The best part of all..is the schools and the Great Oak High school which is one of the highest rated high schools in the nation just minutes away...



Available July 1, 2020

Sorry, No Pets

Sorry, No Smoking

Front & Back lawn care provided by owner

Utilities tenant responsibility