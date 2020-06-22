All apartments in Temecula
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

45060 Corte Camellia

45060 Corte Camellia · (951) 813-9062
Location

45060 Corte Camellia, Temecula, CA 92592

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1798 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and an attached two car garage,
this beautiful two story home is located in a cul-de-sac in the desirable area of Redhawk, South Temecula.

Walk- in to a bright an airy living room, with tan and brick red accent walls.
This home provides upgraded plush neutral shag carpeting in the living room, family room and upstairs.

Family room has plenty of windows to bring in daylight, a ceiling fan and gas fire place.
Kitchen features a large double sink with oil bronze faucet, dishwasher, stove and above the range microwave. A counter for sitting two for breakfast on the run is an added plus.

Dinette area is large with sliding glass doors for access to the large back yard providing lots of privacy. A large concrete covered patio with a lush green yard and beautiful trees with a calming atmosphere is great for entertaining or summer barbecues. A 1/4 bath for guests and a laundry room with upper cabinetry is just a few feet away from the family room.

The second floor features a loft, suitable for a play area, office or maybe even a quiet reading room.

Master bedroom has a nice ceiling fan, custom paint; the master bath provides a walk-in closet with plenty of shelving a double sink vanity with oil bronze fixtures, large soaker tub and a separate shower.

Two more bedrooms with ceiling fans share a full bath with his and hers sinks, tub & shower combo.

The HOA offers a Community pool & spa, this home is centrally located to parks, shopping centers, the new Temecula Valley Hospital and the I15 freeway. The best part of all..is the schools and the Great Oak High school which is one of the highest rated high schools in the nation just minutes away...

Available July 1, 2020
Sorry, No Pets
Sorry, No Smoking
Front & Back lawn care provided by owner
Utilities tenant responsibility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

