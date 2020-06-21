44675 Brookvail Ct.

Amenities

***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***



Great home for rent in the gated Vail Creek community in south Temecula! Three bed, three bath home within the Temecula school district! The property offers a living room, family room and a large loft that can be used for a work space or kids playroom. The family room has a fireplace with custom wood mantel. The kitchen with island counter bar offers ample counter and cabinet space and the fridge is included! Oak cabinets, cathedral ceilings, dual sliding door access to back yard with full patio cover. An upstairs laundry room for your convenience. The community has a tot lot for the little kids. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and the I-15 freeway! No pets allowed. More photos and details coming soon!



