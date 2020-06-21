All apartments in Temecula
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

44675 Brookvail Ct.

44675 Brookvail Court · (951) 383-3267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44675 Brookvail Court, Temecula, CA 92592
Vail Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***

Great home for rent in the gated Vail Creek community in south Temecula! Three bed, three bath home within the Temecula school district! The property offers a living room, family room and a large loft that can be used for a work space or kids playroom. The family room has a fireplace with custom wood mantel. The kitchen with island counter bar offers ample counter and cabinet space and the fridge is included! Oak cabinets, cathedral ceilings, dual sliding door access to back yard with full patio cover. An upstairs laundry room for your convenience. The community has a tot lot for the little kids. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and the I-15 freeway! No pets allowed. More photos and details coming soon!

Amenities: Temecula School District, Gated Community, Landscaper, Fridge, Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44675 Brookvail Ct. have any available units?
44675 Brookvail Ct. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 44675 Brookvail Ct. have?
Some of 44675 Brookvail Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44675 Brookvail Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
44675 Brookvail Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44675 Brookvail Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 44675 Brookvail Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 44675 Brookvail Ct. offer parking?
No, 44675 Brookvail Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 44675 Brookvail Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44675 Brookvail Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44675 Brookvail Ct. have a pool?
No, 44675 Brookvail Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 44675 Brookvail Ct. have accessible units?
No, 44675 Brookvail Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 44675 Brookvail Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44675 Brookvail Ct. has units with dishwashers.
