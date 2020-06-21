All apartments in Temecula
Location

44667 Via Lucido, Temecula, CA 92592

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 26

$1,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Available June 26th!!!! Charming single story home in Temecula with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Home features new laminate flooring, plantation shutters throughout the home. LIving room, family room and all 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans, gas fireplace in the family room. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk-in closet, washer and dryer hookups are in the garage. Property is close to shopping, Temecula Valley Hospital and has great freeway access. One pet welcome under 25 pounds, gardener is included. Photos do not represent actual showing conditions.

DRE#01835133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44667 Via Lucido have any available units?
44667 Via Lucido has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 44667 Via Lucido have?
Some of 44667 Via Lucido's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44667 Via Lucido currently offering any rent specials?
44667 Via Lucido isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44667 Via Lucido pet-friendly?
Yes, 44667 Via Lucido is pet friendly.
Does 44667 Via Lucido offer parking?
Yes, 44667 Via Lucido does offer parking.
Does 44667 Via Lucido have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44667 Via Lucido does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44667 Via Lucido have a pool?
No, 44667 Via Lucido does not have a pool.
Does 44667 Via Lucido have accessible units?
No, 44667 Via Lucido does not have accessible units.
Does 44667 Via Lucido have units with dishwashers?
No, 44667 Via Lucido does not have units with dishwashers.
