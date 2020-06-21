44667 Via Lucido

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available June 26th!!!! Charming single story home in Temecula with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Home features new laminate flooring, plantation shutters throughout the home. LIving room, family room and all 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans, gas fireplace in the family room. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk-in closet, washer and dryer hookups are in the garage. Property is close to shopping, Temecula Valley Hospital and has great freeway access. One pet welcome under 25 pounds, gardener is included. Photos do not represent actual showing conditions.



DRE#01835133