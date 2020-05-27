43450 Via Barrozo

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool hot tub tennis court

***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/24. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***



Beautiful home for rent in the highly sought out community of Paloma Del Sol in Temecula! Walking distance to one of five community pools and tot lot! New sod being put on front lawn! As you enter you are greeted by the spacious formal living room that features vaulted ceilings, neutral paint and laminate floors that flow through into the formal dining room. The large kitchen includes a stainless steel fridge, white counters, tile floors, lots of cabinet space, and conveniently opens up to the family room, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs, the master suite comes complete with high ceilings, ceiling fan, master bath with dual sinks, and a balcony with gorgeous mountain views! Down the hall are two other bedrooms and another full bathroom. The backyard has a nice patio area perfect for enjoying the California weather. This wonderful home has great community amenities including tennis courts, manicured walking trails, multiple pools/spas, and parks! It's also centrally located near great Temecula schools and entertainment. Don't miss out! (No pets allowed)



Amenities: Community Pool/Spa, Community Park, Tennis Court, Walking Trails, Fridge, Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher