Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

43450 Via Barrozo

43450 Via Barrozo · (951) 383-3267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43450 Via Barrozo, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 24

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/24. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***

Beautiful home for rent in the highly sought out community of Paloma Del Sol in Temecula! Walking distance to one of five community pools and tot lot! New sod being put on front lawn! As you enter you are greeted by the spacious formal living room that features vaulted ceilings, neutral paint and laminate floors that flow through into the formal dining room. The large kitchen includes a stainless steel fridge, white counters, tile floors, lots of cabinet space, and conveniently opens up to the family room, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs, the master suite comes complete with high ceilings, ceiling fan, master bath with dual sinks, and a balcony with gorgeous mountain views! Down the hall are two other bedrooms and another full bathroom. The backyard has a nice patio area perfect for enjoying the California weather. This wonderful home has great community amenities including tennis courts, manicured walking trails, multiple pools/spas, and parks! It's also centrally located near great Temecula schools and entertainment. Don't miss out! (No pets allowed)

Amenities: Community Pool/Spa, Community Park, Tennis Court, Walking Trails, Fridge, Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43450 Via Barrozo have any available units?
43450 Via Barrozo has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 43450 Via Barrozo have?
Some of 43450 Via Barrozo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43450 Via Barrozo currently offering any rent specials?
43450 Via Barrozo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43450 Via Barrozo pet-friendly?
No, 43450 Via Barrozo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 43450 Via Barrozo offer parking?
No, 43450 Via Barrozo does not offer parking.
Does 43450 Via Barrozo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43450 Via Barrozo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43450 Via Barrozo have a pool?
Yes, 43450 Via Barrozo has a pool.
Does 43450 Via Barrozo have accessible units?
No, 43450 Via Barrozo does not have accessible units.
Does 43450 Via Barrozo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43450 Via Barrozo has units with dishwashers.
