43210 Via Sabino

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to the home of your dreams! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,429 sq. ft. home in Temecula has everything you've been searching for. This open floor plan home features a gorgeous island kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and breakfast area. Relax in the spacious living room, or entertain in the formal dining and living rooms. Beautiful crown molding throughout adds an elegant finishing to this exquisite home. Spacious master suite features spa like retreat with large shower, dual sinks, and huge walk in closet. Enjoy those hot summer days on your private patio, or take a dip in the lovely sparkling pool! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.