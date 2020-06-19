All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 43210 Via Sabino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
43210 Via Sabino
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 AM

43210 Via Sabino

43210 Via Sabino · (951) 494-4450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43210 Via Sabino, Temecula, CA 92592
Crowne Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,575

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,429 sq. ft. home in Temecula has everything you've been searching for. This open floor plan home features a gorgeous island kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and breakfast area. Relax in the spacious living room, or entertain in the formal dining and living rooms. Beautiful crown molding throughout adds an elegant finishing to this exquisite home. Spacious master suite features spa like retreat with large shower, dual sinks, and huge walk in closet. Enjoy those hot summer days on your private patio, or take a dip in the lovely sparkling pool! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43210 Via Sabino have any available units?
43210 Via Sabino has a unit available for $3,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 43210 Via Sabino have?
Some of 43210 Via Sabino's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43210 Via Sabino currently offering any rent specials?
43210 Via Sabino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43210 Via Sabino pet-friendly?
Yes, 43210 Via Sabino is pet friendly.
Does 43210 Via Sabino offer parking?
No, 43210 Via Sabino does not offer parking.
Does 43210 Via Sabino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43210 Via Sabino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43210 Via Sabino have a pool?
Yes, 43210 Via Sabino has a pool.
Does 43210 Via Sabino have accessible units?
No, 43210 Via Sabino does not have accessible units.
Does 43210 Via Sabino have units with dishwashers?
No, 43210 Via Sabino does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 43210 Via Sabino?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with GymTemecula Luxury Places
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity