All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 42987 Corte Colucci.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
42987 Corte Colucci
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:40 AM

42987 Corte Colucci

42987 Corte Colucci · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

42987 Corte Colucci, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Due to COVID-19, the property will not be shown until tenant vacates on 06/30. Available 7/10. Come see this Temecula Paloma Del Sol two story home on a cul-de-sac and features hardwood laminate flooring, open ktichen to the family room, fireplace, built in entertainment center, ceiling fans, his/her sinks in the master bath, walk in closet, and backs up to the greenbelt so there are no neighbors directly behind the property. Gardener and HOA amenities included. **Photos are not the most recent and may not represent actual showing condition.

DRE01835133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42987 Corte Colucci have any available units?
42987 Corte Colucci doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 42987 Corte Colucci have?
Some of 42987 Corte Colucci's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42987 Corte Colucci currently offering any rent specials?
42987 Corte Colucci is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42987 Corte Colucci pet-friendly?
Yes, 42987 Corte Colucci is pet friendly.
Does 42987 Corte Colucci offer parking?
No, 42987 Corte Colucci does not offer parking.
Does 42987 Corte Colucci have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42987 Corte Colucci does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42987 Corte Colucci have a pool?
No, 42987 Corte Colucci does not have a pool.
Does 42987 Corte Colucci have accessible units?
No, 42987 Corte Colucci does not have accessible units.
Does 42987 Corte Colucci have units with dishwashers?
No, 42987 Corte Colucci does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with ParkingTemecula Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CA
Placentia, CAPoway, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College