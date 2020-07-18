42367 Cosmic Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

This Well maintained, very clean owner occupied 3 bedroom 2 bath Home is actually 1307 SF including the permitted room addition. Very Nicely maintained Home offers a large Breakfast bar & nook, Granite Counters in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Tile flooring in the kitchen, entry, hallway and room addition. Nice Brick Fireplace with mantel, Ceiling fans in bedrooms large Roomy private back yard with a Jacuzzi, Mountain views from the front and back, Nicely Landscaped, 2 patios areas, one covered patio, Storage area attached to the house.