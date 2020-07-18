All apartments in Temecula
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

42367 Cosmic Drive

42367 Cosmic Drive · (909) 376-2397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42367 Cosmic Drive, Temecula, CA 92592

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Well maintained, very clean owner occupied 3 bedroom 2 bath Home is actually 1307 SF including the permitted room addition. Very Nicely maintained Home offers a large Breakfast bar & nook, Granite Counters in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Tile flooring in the kitchen, entry, hallway and room addition. Nice Brick Fireplace with mantel, Ceiling fans in bedrooms large Roomy private back yard with a Jacuzzi, Mountain views from the front and back, Nicely Landscaped, 2 patios areas, one covered patio, Storage area attached to the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42367 Cosmic Drive have any available units?
42367 Cosmic Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 42367 Cosmic Drive have?
Some of 42367 Cosmic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42367 Cosmic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42367 Cosmic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42367 Cosmic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42367 Cosmic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 42367 Cosmic Drive offer parking?
No, 42367 Cosmic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 42367 Cosmic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42367 Cosmic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42367 Cosmic Drive have a pool?
No, 42367 Cosmic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 42367 Cosmic Drive have accessible units?
No, 42367 Cosmic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42367 Cosmic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 42367 Cosmic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
