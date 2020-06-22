40107 Pasadena Drive

Amenities
This beautiful home in Temecula has everything you're looking for: Large floor plan, award winning school district, upgraded kitchen, large private back yard, pool, spa and club house. Close to shopping, parks, lake and schools, easy freeway access. Has a large functional floor plan with 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs and really nice master bedroom. The kitchen features slab granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Owner is currently installing new hardwood floors. The property comes with access to nice club house and pool.
This beautiful home in Temecula has everything you're looking for: Large floor plan, award winning school district, upgraded kitchen, large private back yard, pool, spa and club house. Close to shopping, parks, lake and schools, easy freeway access. Has a large functional floor plan with 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs and really nice master bedroom. The kitchen features slab granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Owner is currently installing new hardwood floors. The property comes with access to nice club house and pool.