40107 Pasadena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This beautiful home in Temecula has everything you're looking for: Large floor plan, award winning school district, upgraded kitchen, large private back yard, pool, spa and club house. Close to shopping, parks, lake and schools, easy freeway access. Has a large functional floor plan with 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs and really nice master bedroom. The kitchen features slab granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Owner is currently installing new hardwood floors. The property comes with access to nice club house and pool.

