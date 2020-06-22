All apartments in Temecula
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

40107 Pasadena Drive

40107 Pasadena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

40107 Pasadena Drive, Temecula, CA 92591
Harveston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful home in Temecula has everything you're looking for: Large floor plan, award winning school district, upgraded kitchen, large private back yard, pool, spa and club house. Close to shopping, parks, lake and schools, easy freeway access. Has a large functional floor plan with 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs and really nice master bedroom. The kitchen features slab granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Owner is currently installing new hardwood floors. The property comes with access to nice club house and pool.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40107 Pasadena Drive have any available units?
40107 Pasadena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 40107 Pasadena Drive have?
Some of 40107 Pasadena Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40107 Pasadena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
40107 Pasadena Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40107 Pasadena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 40107 Pasadena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 40107 Pasadena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 40107 Pasadena Drive does offer parking.
Does 40107 Pasadena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40107 Pasadena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40107 Pasadena Drive have a pool?
Yes, 40107 Pasadena Drive has a pool.
Does 40107 Pasadena Drive have accessible units?
No, 40107 Pasadena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 40107 Pasadena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40107 Pasadena Drive has units with dishwashers.
