Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill media room

THIS HOME IS NOT BEING SHOWN UNTIL 2ND WEEK OF AUGUST.



Come home to Vintage! This beautiful home is located in the beautiful city of Temecula in the gated community of Vintage. Just minutes from our local Wineries, major shopping and Freeways. You access the home through a Beautiful gated entry way into your private courtyard. Off of the courtyard there is a stunning fireplace with sitting area and a Private one room Casita. Off of the courtyard you enter into this magnificent home where you are greeted by a grand staircase and beautiful entry way. The home boasts 4 large bedrooms and a over sized media room/ bonus room. There is a large formal living room which joins you to a separate formal dining area and a Cooks kitchen. The kitchen offers a large walk in pantry and granite counter tops. From the kitchen there is a cozy family room with an abundance of windows which overlooks your private Backyard with lush foliage a built in BBQ and relaxing covered patio. Included is Whole house audio with CAT5 wiring This is a must see!