Temecula, CA
31930 Calle Galarza
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

31930 Calle Galarza

31930 Calle Galarza · No Longer Available
Location

31930 Calle Galarza, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
31930 Calle Galarza Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous Paseo del Sol Home with Downstairs Bed & Bath - Paseo del Sol
4 Bedroom + Loft, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage
All appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer
2822 sq ft, Open concept
Eat-In Kitchen includes built in desk area and island
Adjacent Family Room boasts natural light, built in shelving, gas fireplace, and ceiling fan
Formal Living and Dining Rooms
Walk-in closets
Covered patio

Trash and Gardening Services Including
HOA paid, tenant has full access to pools, spas, basketball/tennis courts, and walking trails.
Please call to discuss pet options.

Call Willow Street Property Management, Inc.
951-252-8088
DRE #01525039

(RLNE5851945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31930 Calle Galarza have any available units?
31930 Calle Galarza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 31930 Calle Galarza have?
Some of 31930 Calle Galarza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31930 Calle Galarza currently offering any rent specials?
31930 Calle Galarza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31930 Calle Galarza pet-friendly?
Yes, 31930 Calle Galarza is pet friendly.
Does 31930 Calle Galarza offer parking?
Yes, 31930 Calle Galarza offers parking.
Does 31930 Calle Galarza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31930 Calle Galarza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31930 Calle Galarza have a pool?
Yes, 31930 Calle Galarza has a pool.
Does 31930 Calle Galarza have accessible units?
No, 31930 Calle Galarza does not have accessible units.
Does 31930 Calle Galarza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31930 Calle Galarza has units with dishwashers.
