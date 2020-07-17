Amenities
31930 Calle Galarza Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous Paseo del Sol Home with Downstairs Bed & Bath - Paseo del Sol
4 Bedroom + Loft, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage
All appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer
2822 sq ft, Open concept
Eat-In Kitchen includes built in desk area and island
Adjacent Family Room boasts natural light, built in shelving, gas fireplace, and ceiling fan
Formal Living and Dining Rooms
Walk-in closets
Covered patio
Trash and Gardening Services Including
HOA paid, tenant has full access to pools, spas, basketball/tennis courts, and walking trails.
Please call to discuss pet options.
Call Willow Street Property Management, Inc.
951-252-8088
DRE #01525039
(RLNE5851945)