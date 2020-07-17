29513 Cara Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Heart of Temecula! Lovely 3 BR/ 2 story Townhome in Gated "Rancho Del Mar" - Located in a quiet location towards the back of the community. Stainless steel appliances, window treatments, quartz countertops and custom backsplash. 2 car direct entry garage w/storage. Extra-large patio with a gate is perfect for your BBQ and Patio Furniture! The HOA amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, and a recreational room. LOCATION!! 3 blocks from the new Community College, a short distance to the Promenade Mall. here is a link to apply: https://tinyurl.com/ya9qefca



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5861266)