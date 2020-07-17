All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 29513 Cara Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
29513 Cara Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

29513 Cara Way

29513 Cara Way · (951) 308-1917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

29513 Cara Way, Temecula, CA 92591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29513 Cara Way · Avail. now

$1,999

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1311 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Heart of Temecula! Lovely 3 BR/ 2 story Townhome in Gated "Rancho Del Mar" - Located in a quiet location towards the back of the community. Stainless steel appliances, window treatments, quartz countertops and custom backsplash. 2 car direct entry garage w/storage. Extra-large patio with a gate is perfect for your BBQ and Patio Furniture! The HOA amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, and a recreational room. LOCATION!! 3 blocks from the new Community College, a short distance to the Promenade Mall. here is a link to apply: https://tinyurl.com/ya9qefca

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29513 Cara Way have any available units?
29513 Cara Way has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 29513 Cara Way have?
Some of 29513 Cara Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29513 Cara Way currently offering any rent specials?
29513 Cara Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29513 Cara Way pet-friendly?
No, 29513 Cara Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 29513 Cara Way offer parking?
Yes, 29513 Cara Way offers parking.
Does 29513 Cara Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29513 Cara Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29513 Cara Way have a pool?
Yes, 29513 Cara Way has a pool.
Does 29513 Cara Way have accessible units?
No, 29513 Cara Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29513 Cara Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 29513 Cara Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 29513 Cara Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with ParkingTemecula Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CA
Placentia, CAPoway, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity