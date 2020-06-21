All apartments in Temecula
Temecula, CA
27513 Stanford Drive
27513 Stanford Drive

27513 Stanford Drive · (714) 615-9090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27513 Stanford Drive, Temecula, CA 92591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2558 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL CHANTEMAR HOME!!! Located in the heart of Temecula. It is an open floor plan with lots of light, , Close to shopping and schools. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Kitchen opens up directly into the large family room . Lots of cabinets for storage in the kitchen. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, large loft upstairs. One bedroom & full bath downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 additional bedrooms and 2 more baths, Large master bedroom with walk in closets. Separate tub and shower and Dual sinks. Three car garage!!! Lots of amenities to list! Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27513 Stanford Drive have any available units?
27513 Stanford Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
Is 27513 Stanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27513 Stanford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27513 Stanford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27513 Stanford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 27513 Stanford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27513 Stanford Drive does offer parking.
Does 27513 Stanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27513 Stanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27513 Stanford Drive have a pool?
No, 27513 Stanford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27513 Stanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 27513 Stanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27513 Stanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27513 Stanford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27513 Stanford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27513 Stanford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
