27513 Stanford Drive

WONDERFUL CHANTEMAR HOME!!! Located in the heart of Temecula. It is an open floor plan with lots of light, , Close to shopping and schools. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Kitchen opens up directly into the large family room . Lots of cabinets for storage in the kitchen. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, large loft upstairs. One bedroom & full bath downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 additional bedrooms and 2 more baths, Large master bedroom with walk in closets. Separate tub and shower and Dual sinks. Three car garage!!! Lots of amenities to list! Must see to appreciate.