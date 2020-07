Shadowbrook Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed business center carport courtyard fire pit game room on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pet friendly sauna

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. On the grounds of Shadowbrook, every detail has been crafted for tranquility. No matter how hectic your world is outside, here it all drifts away in a wave of transcendental calm. Nestle down in the Zen Clubhouse. Go for a dip in one of our two swimming pools, then balance your body in the kinetic Fitness Center. In the heart of Silicon Valley's largest employment center, Shadowbrook is near the cycle-friendly routes to the Valley Transportation Authority and Caltrain line. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)