Kensington Place Apartments

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center community garden

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Tucked among serene pathways, sweeping architecture and thoughtful amenities, the apartment homes at Kensington Place set the tone for modern living. On the grounds of Kensington Place, you'll find an elegant clubhouse, a kinetic Fitness Center and a saltwater pool and hot tub. Back in your apartment home, end your day with a relaxing glass of wine and a sunset from your private balcony. Not far from Downtown Sunnyvale, you're close to Caltrain and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)