899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6f4f0ee7ec0379e0e3268 Beautiful and spacious townhouse on Wolfe and Maria Ln. Extremely convenient location with a light away from El camino and walkable to Safeway, Walgreens, Petsmart and tons of other stores. A mile from the new Apple campus. Renter pays for background check and application fee: 40$.
Features of townhouse:
- Recess white light throughout the house.
- Bedroom has celling fan.
- Central AC
- Central heater (gas heater)
- Side-by-side 2 car garage with additional storage
- Washer-Dryer included in the laundry room in garage, which has coat holder and storage.
- High end kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Including trash compactor, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas cooking top with oven.
- Water softener to treat hard water at the source
- Hardwood floors throughout the house.
- 1771sq ft living area
- Balcony and backyard.
- Very airy and spacious with huge windows. Lots of sunlight in the hall, dining and kitchen.
- Separate family room and living room.
- Gas electric heater in living room.
- Convenient location with easy access to Central, Lawrence, 280 and 101.
- Willing to consider pets.
- Walkable to braley and ponderosa school - their park areas are great for kids.
- HOA included in rent.
- Utilities and garbage not included.
Owner pays for HOA. Tenants pay for trash, sewer, water and electricity
(RLNE5806952)