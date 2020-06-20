899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6f4f0ee7ec0379e0e3268 Beautiful and spacious townhouse on Wolfe and Maria Ln. Extremely convenient location with a light away from El camino and walkable to Safeway, Walgreens, Petsmart and tons of other stores. A mile from the new Apple campus. Renter pays for background check and application fee: 40$.



Features of townhouse:

- Recess white light throughout the house.

- Bedroom has celling fan.

- Central AC

- Central heater (gas heater)

- Side-by-side 2 car garage with additional storage

- Washer-Dryer included in the laundry room in garage, which has coat holder and storage.

- High end kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Including trash compactor, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas cooking top with oven.

- Water softener to treat hard water at the source

- Hardwood floors throughout the house.

- 1771sq ft living area

- Balcony and backyard.

- Very airy and spacious with huge windows. Lots of sunlight in the hall, dining and kitchen.

- Separate family room and living room.

- Gas electric heater in living room.

- Convenient location with easy access to Central, Lawrence, 280 and 101.

- Willing to consider pets.

- Walkable to braley and ponderosa school - their park areas are great for kids.

- HOA included in rent.

- Utilities and garbage not included.



Owner pays for HOA. Tenants pay for trash, sewer, water and electricity



(RLNE5806952)