Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086

899 Periwinkle Terrace · (650) 463-9203
Location

899 Periwinkle Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1771 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6f4f0ee7ec0379e0e3268 Beautiful and spacious townhouse on Wolfe and Maria Ln. Extremely convenient location with a light away from El camino and walkable to Safeway, Walgreens, Petsmart and tons of other stores. A mile from the new Apple campus. Renter pays for background check and application fee: 40$.

Features of townhouse:
- Recess white light throughout the house.
- Bedroom has celling fan.
- Central AC
- Central heater (gas heater)
- Side-by-side 2 car garage with additional storage
- Washer-Dryer included in the laundry room in garage, which has coat holder and storage.
- High end kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Including trash compactor, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas cooking top with oven.
- Water softener to treat hard water at the source
- Hardwood floors throughout the house.
- 1771sq ft living area
- Balcony and backyard.
- Very airy and spacious with huge windows. Lots of sunlight in the hall, dining and kitchen.
- Separate family room and living room.
- Gas electric heater in living room.
- Convenient location with easy access to Central, Lawrence, 280 and 101.
- Willing to consider pets.
- Walkable to braley and ponderosa school - their park areas are great for kids.
- HOA included in rent.
- Utilities and garbage not included.

Owner pays for HOA. Tenants pay for trash, sewer, water and electricity

(RLNE5806952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 have any available units?
899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 have?
Some of 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 currently offering any rent specials?
899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 pet-friendly?
No, 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 offer parking?
Yes, 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 does offer parking.
Does 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 have a pool?
No, 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 does not have a pool.
Does 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 have accessible units?
No, 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 does not have accessible units.
Does 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086 has units with dishwashers.
