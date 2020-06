Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome home to the gated Fairways community in Wood Ranch!! Panoramic GOLF COURSE views & all that Wood Ranch has to offer!!! Located above the 12th fairway with unobstructed golf course, mountain & clubhouse VIEWS, this 1,539 sf home has two spacious upstairs bedrooms & baths (Master w/incredible VIEWS!!), powder bath down stairs, vaulted ceilings, durable flooring, cozy fireplace in living room light/bright & ready for YOU with beautiful VIEWS from rear yard!!