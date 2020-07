Amenities

Spacious, open plan with a vaulted ceiling in the living room that offers a 2 way fireplace to the family room which is adjacent to the kitchen and breakfast area. Wood floors throughout the first floor, including the separate dining room. Brand new gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, marble floor and stainless steel appliance. There is a large private yard.

Contact us to schedule a showing.