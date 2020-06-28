658 Coldbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

4 Bed, 3 bath home in the desirable Oakridge Estates community - This spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features 3187 sqft of elegance and tranquility. Enter into a spacious bright living room with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy cooking in the bright & open kitchen. Relax near the fireplace in the family room. Large master bedroom with 2 extra large closets. Master bathroom features dual sinks and hot tub. Home has a loft great for an office space or game room upstairs. New laminate & fresh paint throughout. Separate laundry area. Attached two-car garage. Entertainers backyard with pool & palm trees. Pool and yard services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Oakridge Estates Community also includes two tennis courts, a basketball court, and green belts that flow throughout. Close to hiking trails, parks, shopping, & fwy access. No smoking. Available now.



(RLNE5111957)