Simi Valley, CA
658 Coldbrook
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

658 Coldbrook

658 Coldbrook Place · No Longer Available
Location

658 Coldbrook Place, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bed, 3 bath home in the desirable Oakridge Estates community - This spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features 3187 sqft of elegance and tranquility. Enter into a spacious bright living room with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy cooking in the bright & open kitchen. Relax near the fireplace in the family room. Large master bedroom with 2 extra large closets. Master bathroom features dual sinks and hot tub. Home has a loft great for an office space or game room upstairs. New laminate & fresh paint throughout. Separate laundry area. Attached two-car garage. Entertainers backyard with pool & palm trees. Pool and yard services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Oakridge Estates Community also includes two tennis courts, a basketball court, and green belts that flow throughout. Close to hiking trails, parks, shopping, & fwy access. No smoking. Available now.

(RLNE5111957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 Coldbrook have any available units?
658 Coldbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 658 Coldbrook have?
Some of 658 Coldbrook's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 Coldbrook currently offering any rent specials?
658 Coldbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 Coldbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 658 Coldbrook is pet friendly.
Does 658 Coldbrook offer parking?
Yes, 658 Coldbrook offers parking.
Does 658 Coldbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 Coldbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 Coldbrook have a pool?
Yes, 658 Coldbrook has a pool.
Does 658 Coldbrook have accessible units?
No, 658 Coldbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 658 Coldbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 658 Coldbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
