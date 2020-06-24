All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A

610 Kingswood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

610 Kingswood Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Wood Ranch 2+2 w/mtn view, pool + spa, parking + more! (610 Kingswood) - Upgraded Wood Ranch townhome w/tons of great features! Amenities include: upper level, one-story unit w/2BR + 2BA + over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; galley kitchen w/pantry, granite countertops + appliances included (stove/oven + dishwasher); dining area; vaulted ceilings; central air; carpet, ceramic tile + wood flooring throughout; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath featuring double sinks; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; patio; mountain views; 1 car garage + 1 assigned parking space; community pool + spa; 1 pet considered w/owners approval; trash + basic cable included. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE2929114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A have any available units?
610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A have?
Some of 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A offers parking.
Does 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A has a pool.
Does 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A has units with dishwashers.
