610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A

Wood Ranch 2+2 w/mtn view, pool + spa, parking + more! (610 Kingswood) - Upgraded Wood Ranch townhome w/tons of great features! Amenities include: upper level, one-story unit w/2BR + 2BA + over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; galley kitchen w/pantry, granite countertops + appliances included (stove/oven + dishwasher); dining area; vaulted ceilings; central air; carpet, ceramic tile + wood flooring throughout; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath featuring double sinks; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; patio; mountain views; 1 car garage + 1 assigned parking space; community pool + spa; 1 pet considered w/owners approval; trash + basic cable included. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE2929114)