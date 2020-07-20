All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
5643 Crinklaw Lane
Last updated November 3 2019 at 6:42 PM

5643 Crinklaw Lane

5643 Crinklaw Lane · No Longer Available
Simi Valley
East Simi Valley
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5643 Crinklaw Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this one of a kind Simi Valley estate; zoned for horses; sits on over an 3 acres of land and could be a future
development project in the future. Recently updated, this home features a living room, family room, sun room, a modern kitchen
with breakfast bar an open floor plan through out. The master bedroom boasts a private bathroom and access to the rear
grounds plus and all rooms are spacious! There are two 2 car garages, a sparkling swimming pool, horse stalls and plenty of
space for horses. Offers mountain views on a low traffic street. This is a must see property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5643 Crinklaw Lane have any available units?
5643 Crinklaw Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 5643 Crinklaw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5643 Crinklaw Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5643 Crinklaw Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5643 Crinklaw Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 5643 Crinklaw Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5643 Crinklaw Lane offers parking.
Does 5643 Crinklaw Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5643 Crinklaw Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5643 Crinklaw Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5643 Crinklaw Lane has a pool.
Does 5643 Crinklaw Lane have accessible units?
No, 5643 Crinklaw Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5643 Crinklaw Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5643 Crinklaw Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5643 Crinklaw Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5643 Crinklaw Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
