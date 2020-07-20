5643 Crinklaw Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to this one of a kind Simi Valley estate; zoned for horses; sits on over an 3 acres of land and could be a future

development project in the future. Recently updated, this home features a living room, family room, sun room, a modern kitchen

with breakfast bar an open floor plan through out. The master bedroom boasts a private bathroom and access to the rear

grounds plus and all rooms are spacious! There are two 2 car garages, a sparkling swimming pool, horse stalls and plenty of

space for horses. Offers mountain views on a low traffic street. This is a must see property!