3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in gated WR community - Stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located in gated Wood Ranch Cantrice Court community. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops. Third bedroom is open to the bottom floor making it a great option for an office or workout room. Large patio and attached 2-car garage. Community Pool and spa. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



