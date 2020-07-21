5009 Shady Trail Street

Amenities

This breathtaking estate is located minutes away from the valley yet nestled in the hills of the beautiful Encatada estates. This stunning home has all the luxury of resort living, 5 beds+office+gym or 6th bed + guest house The front of the home exudes grandeur with custom landscape and a fountain. The main home has an unbelievable floor plan. All open with high ceilings. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless viking appliances, large stainless steel refrigerator, double over and warming drawer, a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and a spacious area for a dining table. The kitchen is adjacent to the family room with custom built in TV and shelving. The master bedroom is breathtaking with views galore and huge closets and spectacular master bath. This home includes library/offices and a gym/craftroom. The incredible entertainers yard. Which includes a custome pergola over the spa which cascades to the pool over Three River Flag Stone. Granite seated bar area with a stone kitchenarea, steel door cabinets and drawers a wood burning pizza over and outdoor refrigerator, ice maker and 50 inch viking grill with rotisserie. The guest house includes a kitchennette, bath and sep bedroom. 3 car custom garage perfect for a car enthusiast