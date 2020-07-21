All apartments in Simi Valley
Location

5009 Shady Trail Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This breathtaking estate is located minutes away from the valley yet nestled in the hills of the beautiful Encatada estates. This stunning home has all the luxury of resort living, 5 beds+office+gym or 6th bed + guest house The front of the home exudes grandeur with custom landscape and a fountain. The main home has an unbelievable floor plan. All open with high ceilings. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless viking appliances, large stainless steel refrigerator, double over and warming drawer, a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and a spacious area for a dining table. The kitchen is adjacent to the family room with custom built in TV and shelving. The master bedroom is breathtaking with views galore and huge closets and spectacular master bath. This home includes library/offices and a gym/craftroom. The incredible entertainers yard. Which includes a custome pergola over the spa which cascades to the pool over Three River Flag Stone. Granite seated bar area with a stone kitchenarea, steel door cabinets and drawers a wood burning pizza over and outdoor refrigerator, ice maker and 50 inch viking grill with rotisserie. The guest house includes a kitchennette, bath and sep bedroom. 3 car custom garage perfect for a car enthusiast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Shady Trail Street have any available units?
5009 Shady Trail Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Shady Trail Street have?
Some of 5009 Shady Trail Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Shady Trail Street currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Shady Trail Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Shady Trail Street pet-friendly?
No, 5009 Shady Trail Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 5009 Shady Trail Street offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Shady Trail Street offers parking.
Does 5009 Shady Trail Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Shady Trail Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Shady Trail Street have a pool?
Yes, 5009 Shady Trail Street has a pool.
Does 5009 Shady Trail Street have accessible units?
No, 5009 Shady Trail Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Shady Trail Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 Shady Trail Street has units with dishwashers.
