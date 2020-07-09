468 Night Rain Lane

Amenities
The home features 3 bedroom 2.5 baths is bright and airy and in a gated community. There is a living room, galley style kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, fireplace, TV nook and half bath downstairs. Upstairs has a master bedroom with attached master bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The home has tile and laminate hardwood floors throughout. It is located on a cul-de-sac and is a corner lot. There is a small backyard and side yard and an attached two car garage. The HOA includes a community pool and spa, basketball courts and playground in a relaxing park like setting.