Simi Valley, CA
468 Night Rain Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

468 Night Rain Lane

468 Night Rain Lane · No Longer Available
Simi Valley
Location

468 Night Rain Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
The home features 3 bedroom 2.5 baths is bright and airy and in a gated community. There is a living room, galley style kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, fireplace, TV nook and half bath downstairs. Upstairs has a master bedroom with attached master bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The home has tile and laminate hardwood floors throughout. It is located on a cul-de-sac and is a corner lot. There is a small backyard and side yard and an attached two car garage. The HOA includes a community pool and spa, basketball courts and playground in a relaxing park like setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Night Rain Lane have any available units?
468 Night Rain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 Night Rain Lane have?
Some of 468 Night Rain Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Night Rain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
468 Night Rain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Night Rain Lane pet-friendly?
No, 468 Night Rain Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 468 Night Rain Lane offer parking?
Yes, 468 Night Rain Lane offers parking.
Does 468 Night Rain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Night Rain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Night Rain Lane have a pool?
Yes, 468 Night Rain Lane has a pool.
Does 468 Night Rain Lane have accessible units?
No, 468 Night Rain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Night Rain Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Night Rain Lane has units with dishwashers.

